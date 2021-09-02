South Africa Minibus Taxi, Bus Services and Metered Taxi Industry Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “The Minibus Taxi, Bus Services and Metered Taxi Industry in South Africa 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report focuses on South Africa’s minibus taxi, metered taxi, and bus and coach services industry, which plays a vital role in the economic and social development of the country.

It includes information on the state of the sector, recent developments and corporate actions. There is information on regulations and other government initiatives including the taxi recapitalisation programme.

This report includes profiles of 50 companies including bus companies such as Putco and Intercape, taxi companies such as Rose and Sandton Taxi Cabs and international company Uber.

The Minibus Taxi, Bus Services and Metered Taxi Industry in South Africa

The vast majority of South Africans are totally dependent on public transport (bus, taxi and rail) for transport and South Africans spend over 20% of disposable income on public transport compared to a 10% average in developing countries.

While the taxi industry provides significant opportunities for empowerment and provides jobs, it is unregulated and characterised by poor driver working conditions and inadequate driver training.

Minibus Taxi Sector

The sector continues to face challenges, which include labour relations, allegations of exploitation of workers, compliance with tax laws, and taxi violence. However, demand for minibus taxi transport continues to grow as commuters find them more widely available, reaching places that buses and trains do not. Government wants to formalise the industry, which transports 16.5 million passengers a day, to bring it into the tax net.

E-hailing

Car sales in South Africa declined by 29.1% in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Increasing fuel and maintenance costs and low rates offered by e-hailing companies have made it cheaper for many commuters to use e-hailing rather than their own cars.

E-hailing companies were hard hit by the lockdown and have been offering discounts to attract more passengers. This has caused tension between drivers and the companies, as the drivers say this affects their income.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. Size of the Industry

4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Government Initiatives

5.4. Rising Input Costs

5.5. Tourism

5.6. Road Safety, Security, Violence, and Intimidation

5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.8. Cyclicality

5.9. Environmental Concerns

5.10. Electricity Supply Constraints

5.11. Labour

6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT Analysis

8. Outlook

9. Industry Associations

10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

