South Africa moves to help vulnerable children

Many children in South Africa had lost parents because of COVID-19, but measures are in place to ensure vulnerable children including COVID-19 orphans, spokesperson for the Department of Social Development Lumka Oliphant, told Xinhua Wednesday in response to a COVID-19 study.

According to Imperial College London’s study — Children Affected by COVID-19: Joint Estimates and Action, 150,000 children in South Africa had lost parents because of COVID-19.

Children who have lost parental care because of COVID-19 are not left to fend for themselves, Oliphant said, stressing that the social development department has been helping children who have lost parents since HIV crisis began.

“Before we had COVID-19, we had gone through HIV/AIDS, we don’t classify children and say these are HIV orphans and these are COVID-19 orphans, to us they are vulnerable children in need of care and support,” she said.

Approximately, over 2 million children were left without parents due to the HIV/AIDS pandemic in the country. “The impact of COVID-19 on children did not come as a surprise to the department,” she said.

According to Oliphant, there were measures in place to ensure children in child-headed households received the benefits needed, including receiving a Foster Care grant of 1,070 rands (about 62 U.S. dollars) and those being cared for by relatives receiving the same assistance.

“We invest a lot in children to make sure that they go to school, they’ve got scholar transport and child support grants,” she added. Enditem