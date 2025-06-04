South Africa Neutralizes Fuel Price Drop With First Tax Hike in Four Years

South African motorists will see minimal fuel price relief after a court-approved levy increase offset global oil price declines, mirroring fiscal approaches recently adopted by Ghana.

Gauteng’s petrol prices decreased by just 0.05 rand per litre Wednesday despite four months of international cost reductions, while diesel dropped 0.369 rand.

The marginal adjustment follows a High Court dismissal of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ attempt to block the government’s first fuel tax increase since 2021. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed the 0.16 rand petrol and 0.15 rand diesel levy hikes on 21 May, seeking alternative revenue after parliamentary rejection of VAT increases. Taxes now constitute 30% of South Africa’s retail fuel costs.

“This directly impacts national inflation,” noted an energy analyst, referencing fuel’s 3.8% weight in the inflation basket. The increases counterbalance transport and goods cost reductions. Nevertheless, the South African Reserve Bank projects easing inflation through 2027, citing currency strength and falling oil prices as mitigating factors.

The fiscal move demonstrates how governments leverage favorable global markets to address domestic revenue needs without immediate consumer impact, though sustained levy growth risks diminishing future price benefits.