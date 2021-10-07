South Africa on course to migrate from analogue to digital by 2022

South Africa is hard at work to ensure that they meet the March 31, 2022 deadline to complete the migration from analog to digital for improved services, said Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Tuesday.

Ntshavheni made the remarks while briefing the media and giving the update about the analogue television transmitter switch off which forms part of the Broadcasting Digital Migration project.

“This is the goal date that the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is working hard to ensure that it is met through the implementation of the digital migration plan that was approved by Cabinet at its meeting of Sept. 29,” she said.

The government will help families earning less than 3,500 South African rand (about 233 U.S. dollars) per month with installation of set top boxes to ensure universal migration, targeting to improve quality of services and enable efficient use of spectrum resources, said Ntshavheni.

“The benefits of migration are the efficient use of spectrum, improve media quality of service, and grant South Africans a developmental opportunity,” said the official, adding that the migration would show that the country is fulfilling the obligation of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) as the country is an ITU signatory. Enditem