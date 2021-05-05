A press conference on COVID-19 is held in Proteria, South Africa, March 9, 2020. South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday announced that four more South Africans have been tested positive for the COVID-19. (Xinhua)
A press conference on COVID-19 is held in Proteria, South Africa, March 9, 2020. South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday announced that four more South Africans have been tested positive for the COVID-19. (Xinhua)

South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday assured that the government was on high alert of the B.1.617 coronavirus variant, a new COVID-19 variant which first emerged in India and was blamed for fueling that country’s surge of the cases of the pandemic.

Mkhize said all South Africa’s ports of entry employ stringent containment procedures to minimize the importation of COVID-19. Passengers arriving are being screened and their close contacts monitored.

Mkhize’s remarks came after a person who arrived in South Africa from India this week tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was treated in isolation at an undisclosed hospital. Since Monday, concerned locals called on the government to ban people traveling from India.

Mkhize said the Ministerial Advisory Committee had been consulted on this issue.

“Their advice will assist us to determine the next steps forward, of which government will announce in due course,” he said.

The Minister said there were currently no direct flights from India.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the B.1.617 coronavirus variant, which is believed to contain mutations from two separate virus variants and may be more infectious, has not been detected in South Africa, adding that it was keeping tabs on the coronavirus variants locally and international.

“The institution has tremendous empathy for the dire situation that is unfolding in India and would like to reassure the South African public that we are keeping a close eye on developments,” said NICD’s Acting Executive Director Adrian Puren. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleSouth African high court grants freezing in assets of former Eskom executives
Next articleANC to punish members facing corruption charges
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here