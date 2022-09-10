South Africa partially lifts foot-and-mouth disease cattle movement ban

South African Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Thoko Didiza has partially lifted a ban on cattle movement that was declared because of the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in some provinces.

The ban, which was introduced last month to curb the spread of the FMD, would remain in place in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and Limpopo.

A total of 116 outbreaks of the FMD have been reported in the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Free State.

“We will continue with surveillance and vaccination in these areas that still have active infections. We call upon farmers and communities to observe the health protocols that have been put in place and refrain from the illegal movement of cattle/animals,” the minister said Thursday.

Organizations within the agricultural community in South Africa that were affected by the ban welcomed the news of the partial lifting of the ban.’

Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA, told Xinhua that the lifting of the ban was welcomed and that more work should be done to combat the spread of the diseases in those provinces that are worst affected.

Gerhard Schutte, chief executive officer of the Red Meat Producers’ Organizations, said their members were unable to sell and transport cattle during the three-week ban, resulting in lost income.

“We had to postpone a lot of economic activities which affected our members; some members could not generate an income,” he told Xinhua. “So we are pleased that there’s a relief.”

The agriculture minister said that while the ban on the movement of cattle has been lifted in some parts of the country, strict protocols must be followed to ensure that diseases do not spread. Enditem