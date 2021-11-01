South Africa Power Report 2021: South Africa Faces Major Power Sector Challenges as It Looks to Just Transition’ – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “South Africa Power Report 2021/22” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The South Africa Power Report 2020/21 assesses the causes and symptoms of South Africa’s electricity crisis from political power struggles, governance issues and the long list of policy documents that are supposed to guide the ESI’s future direction – but where in many cases ambitions are unfulfilled – to the country’s huge potential for renewable energy and the pressures of ensuring a ‘just transition’ away from coal.

The five-year supply and demand projection shows that dispatchable generation may be insufficient to meet peak demand by the middle of the decade. An improvement in the performance of Eskom’s fleet, or a glut of new renewable generation, will be required if load shedding is to be avoided in the medium term. However, new rules on licensing could lead to a boom in the distributed generation market and the closing of the supply and demand gap.

Key report features

Critical analysis of power market structure, procurement programmes and the governing policies and regulations.

Detailed demand and supply analysis – including an assessment of energy availability vs installed capacity and a detailed five-year outlook.

In-depth look at the C&I market.

Comprehensive information on in-development generation projects and profiles of key players in the sector.

Independent power generation forecasts based on the actual project development pipeline, with data drawn from the African Energy Live Data database of more than 6,700 power projects and plants.

Resource availability assessment – including coal, gas (domestic and imported), solar, wind and hydrogen potential.

Analysis of South Africa’s T&D sector – extent of grid, reforms, plans plus interconnections and SAPP competitive market.

Examination of the political environment including profiles of leading ANC and opposition figures.

Assessment of governance, including ongoing actions to tackle historic and systemic political corruption scandals.

An overview of the macroeconomic climate and outlook, including the impact of Covid-19, the country’s ‘junk’ Sovereign rating status and its long road back to investment grade.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Risk Management Index

3. Political overview

4. Macroeconomic overview

4.1. Overview

4.2. Reform and missed targets

4.3. A very difficult outlook

4.4. Economic structure and (stunted) growth

4.5. Inflation and the central bank

4.6. Fiscal deficit and debt: compounded by Covid-19

4.7. The 2021/22 budget

4.8. Balance of payments

4.9. Foreign reserves and the rand

4.10. Credit ratings

4.11. Key lending rates

4.12. Local market liquidity

4.13. WBG Ease of Doing Business

5. Power sector overview

5.1. Overview

5.2. Market structure

5.3. Key institutions

5.4. The South African ESI: A short sector history

5.5. Main consumers of electricity

5.6. Regional electricity trade

5.7. Eskom and the ESI crisis

5.8. Independent power producers

5.9. Off-grid including SHS and C&I

5.10. Challenges facing the ESI

6. Policy

6.1. Major Legislation

6.2. ESI plans and policies

7. Regulation

7.1. Legal requirements

7.2. Procurement

7.3. Tariffs

7.4. Currency risk

8. Demand and supply analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key factors influencing demand

8.3. Demand forecasts

8.4. Key factors influencing supply

8.5. Supply forecasts

8.6. African Energy medium-term capacity projection

9. Resource availability

9.1. Hydrocarbons industry overview

9.2. Key industry agencies

9.3. Legislation

9.4. Licensing

9.5. Crude oil

9.6. Natural gas

9.7. Coal

9.8. Geothermal

9.9. Solar

9.10. Wind

9.11. Hydroelectric power

9.12. Uranium

9.13. Hydrogen

10. Transmission and distribution

10.1. Overview

10.2. Critical issues facing the network

10.3. Sector reforms

10.4. Planned grid improvements

10.5. Regional trade

10.6. Electricity imports and exports

11. Commercial & industrial market

11.1. Market overview

11.2. Routes to market

11.3. Policy direction

11.4. Regulation

11.5. C&I tariffs

11.6. Corporate PPAs

11.7. C&I project profiles

12. Competitive landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Landmark power projects

12.3. Under construction generation projects (as of February 2021)

13. Installed capacity data

14. Power generation projects

Companies Mentioned

ABB

AB InBev

Absa

Acciona

Acwa

Ansaldo Energia

Bio2Watt

Building Energy

Department of Public Enterprises

Enel Green Power

Eskom Holdings

G7 Renewable Energies

Gold Fields

GRS

Ideas Managed Fund

IPP Office

Juwi Solar

Karpowership

Mulilo Holdings

National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa)

Nedbank

Pele Green Energy

Petroleum Agency of South Africa

Sasol

Sola Group

Southern African Power Pool (SAPP)

Sturdee Energy

Total

Transnet

TSK

Umbono Energy

Vestas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ph1b42

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900