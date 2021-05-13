HANDOUT - Grapes are harvested at Elgin Vintners: The pandemic has hit South Africa's wine regions hard - now they are looking for ways out of the crisis. Photo: Elgin Vintners/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit dem genannten Text und nur bei vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits
The Citrus Growers Association of South Africa (CGA) will on Friday engage the officials from “MV Cool Eagle” as they move to prepare to increase citrus exports.

The CGA said they would meet the officials at the port of Durban to discuss how to increase exports.

“The MV Cool Eagle is the largest reefer vessel in the world and this will be the first time it will be visiting a South African port,” said the CGA spokesperson Nicole Mirkin.

“Its arrival is in order to meet the demand of South Africa’s increasing citrus exports. Growers are expected to export a record-breaking 163 million cartons of citrus during the 2021 export season, translating into more job opportunities, foreign exchange revenue and will contribute towards the national government’s goal of increased agricultural exports over the next few years,” she said.

Last year, South Africa exported 146 million cartons of citrus and became the second-largest exporter of fresh citrus in the world. Enditem

