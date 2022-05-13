South Africa Protective Coatings Market Report 2022: Focus on Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters and Polyurethane – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “South Africa – Protective Coatings – 2022 Edition” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report focuses on the top markets for protective coatings in South Africa. The report provides single country consumption estimates in both volume and value for protective coatings, with 2021 as the base year and forecasts to 2026.

The information in this report is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in the specific country, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Product Coverage

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2026)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2020 and 2021)

Market shares by company in volume (2020 and 2021)

Water-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

Solvent-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls Others)

Powder Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

End Use (Civil Engineering, Industrial, Machinery, Power Generation, Shipping Containers)

Protective (On-Shore, Off-Shore)

Type (Anti-corrosive, Intumescent, Protective Layer)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and type (2020 and 2021)

Key Topics Covered:

1. South Africa Coatings Background

1.1 South Africa – Background – Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.3.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.3.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.3.3 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.3.4 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.3.5 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.3.6 Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes

2. Foreword – Protective Coatings

3. South Africa – Protective Coatings Overview and Distribution

4. South Africa Protective Coatings Product Section

4.1 South Africa – Market Overview

4.2 Historical Trends and Forecasts: Prot. Coatings

4.3. Prices and Market Values

4.3.1 Prices and Market Values by Application System

4.3.2 Prices and Market Values by Resin Type

4.3.3 Detailed Prices: Water Based

4.3.4 Detailed Prices: Solvent Based

4.3.5 Detailed Prices: Powder

4.3.6 Prices and Market Values by End Use

4.3.7 Prices and Market Values by Paint Type

4.4 End Use: Historical and Forecasts

4.5 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.6 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.7 Water Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.8 Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.9 Powder: Historical and Forecasts

4.10 On-Shore/Off-Shore: Historical and Forecasts

4.11 Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.12 Market Shares: Protective Coatings

4.13 Distribution: Protective Coatings

