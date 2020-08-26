Gripped by corruption scandals, the South African government on Wednesday published a full list of all companies who have been awarded contracts for the supply of goods and services related with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list includes COVID-19 procurement information from all provinces, national departments and over 70 public entities.

The move is in line with a directive issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa on August 5 this year for departments to submit full information on COVID-19 tenders to the ministerial team convened by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

“This measure is unprecedented, and a clear demonstration of government’s commitment to transparency and accountability when it comes to allegations of corruption in the COVID-19 procurement process,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

By publishing the list, the government has honored its promise to the South African people to enable proper scrutiny of the details of all companies who have received tenders for COVID-19 related services, said Ramaphosa.

He congratulated the National Treasury, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, and other public entities at the national and provincial levels for acting with urgency to collate the required information.

The National Treasury will regularly update the online register to ensure that the information remains current, according to Ramaphosa.

This followed growing anger and disillusionment among the public at reports of corruption within the government and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in relation with tenders for COVID-19 services.

Tenders for COVID-19 personal protective equipment allegedly have been given to individuals and companies associated with ANC leaders and government officials.

In an open letter to ANC members on Sunday, Ramaphosa acknowledged that the ANC and its leaders stand as Accused No. 1 in terms of corruption, although they may not stand alone in the dock.

He urged those charged with corruption to step aside while their cases are being heard.

Every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices must account to the ANC Integrity Commission immediately or face disciplinary processes, Ramaphosa said.

People who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures should be summarily suspended, he warned.