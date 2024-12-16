South Africa Ranks Low in Digital Economy and 5G Connectivity, Study Finds

South Africa has been ranked among the worst countries globally for a range of digital metrics, including 5G connectivity, internet speeds, and digital skills, according to recent research by wireless connectivity specialist Airgain.

The country’s prospects for developing a thriving digital economy are deemed low as a result.

The study evaluated 37 countries, assessing factors such as internet speeds, mobile penetration, 5G deployment, digital skills, affordability, and educational indicators. South Africa ranked 35th overall, surpassing only Indonesia and Nigeria, two other emerging market economies. It performed poorly in critical areas like digital skills and internet speeds, despite ongoing efforts to promote technological progress and digital innovation.

In contrast, the United Arab Emirates, Finland, and South Korea led the rankings, securing the top three positions. The UAE, for example, boasts an average mobile download speed of 413Mbit/s, supported by extensive 5G coverage, compared to 350Mbit/s in Qatar and 257Mbit/s in Kuwait.

The study, which drew data from sources including Unesco, OECD, and Broadband Genie, concluded that fast, reliable internet is crucial for economic growth. “Access to fast, reliable internet is a gamechanger for any population,” said Airgain Chief Technology Officer Ali Sadri. “It fuels the knowledge economy, which now accounts for roughly 50% of global economic activity. When people have the tools to access, share, and create knowledge quickly, innovation thrives.”

South Africa’s ranking places it near the bottom of the list, joining emerging markets like Brazil, India, and Mexico, while developed economies like the UAE, Finland, and South Korea continue to lead the digital revolution.