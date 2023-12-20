South Africa receives 2.58 million visitors in November

South Africa’s tourism sector continued to recover as more than 2.58 million people entered and exited the country in November, official data showed Tuesday.

A comparison between the movements in October and November indicated that the volume of arrivals and departures increased for foreign travelers, according to the latest tourism and migration report released by Statistics South Africa, which noted that of all the tourists, 26.7 percent were overseas tourists.

The arrivals of foreign travelers increased by 1.5 percent from a month ago, while their departures increased by 4 percent.

Holiday continued to be the main purpose of the visits as about 96.3 percent of all the tourists were in South Africa for holiday, according to the report.

South African police authority announced earlier that they would kick off the annual countrywide Festive Season Inspection Roadshow starting Tuesday, aiming to ensure the safety of all holidaymakers in the country during the holiday period.