South Africa recorded seven cases of rabies in 2020. This compares to 10 laboratory-confirmed human cases in 2019, said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) of South Africa on Friday in a communicable diseases communique for January 2021.

Of all the 7 cases, six originated in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Province and one in Limpopo Province.

The NICD believed it is necessary to educate people about bite prevention and awareness of rabies in order to achieve zero rabies deaths.

In South Africa’s public health care facilities, human rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin are provided free of charge. Enditem