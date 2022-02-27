South Africa reiterates commitment on just energy transition

South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe on Friday reiterated government commitment to just energy transition while protecting the economy and jobs in the coal sector.

Mantashe made the remarks while giving a keynote address at the National Energy Dialogue in Johannesburg.

He said the government is on course of implementing the Integrated Resource Plan of inclusive energy mix, including all energy technologies, such as renewables, gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and battery storage.

“We are committed to implementing a rational energy transition that addresses our national interest and desire to industrialize,” Mantashe said. “It will not be reckless. It is systematic and orderly to ensure the security of energy supply to society. It accepts our global commitments to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate against global warming.”

He noted that some potential investors, frustrated by long court challenges, end up leaving the country to other countries.

“Some people (lobbyists) frustrate the investments through courts challenges and investors end up going to other countries,” Mantashe said. “We have to remove these speed bumps to investment. We have to improve the ease of doing business.” Enditem