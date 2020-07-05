South Africa reported 10,853 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day surge since the outbreak, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said early Sunday.

With the new infections, the total number of confirmed cases has jumped to 187,977, Mkhize said in his update.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths related with the virus has reached 3,026, of which 74 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, Mkhize said.

The number of recoveries stood at 91,227, which translated to a 48.5-percent recovery rate.

The Western Cape province still has the most confirmed cases and deaths, with 68,376 and 2,026 respectively.

Mass community testing was gaining momentum, with 46,925 tests being done in the last 24 hours, bringing the accumulative number of tests to 1,792,078, according to Mkhize.

The latest figures were released as the country marked 100 days of a COVID-19 lockdown designed to curb the virus spread.

The country enforced the lockdown on March 27, three weeks after the first case was detected, a move that has successfully delayed the “peak” of the pandemic, allowing authorities to prepare the health system for the worst scenario.

Since May 1, the country has eased the lockdown from level five, then four and now level three.

With the easing of restrictions, the country has seen rapid rises in confirmed cases and related deaths. Enditem

