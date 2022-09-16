South Africa shows divergence between petrol, diesel prices

Changes in energy prices in South Africa are divergent, said the Automobile Association of South Africa in a statement released here on Friday.

The Automobile Association of South Africa said the unaudited mid-month data of the Central Energy Fund shows that petrol is likely to drop by 10 cents (South African currency) while diesel is expected to rise by 43 to 50 cents per liter next month.

“At this mid-month stage, the outlook for petrol is positive. But the expected price increases for diesel are concerning as this is the fuel mainly used in the mining, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors, and an increase here will lead to increased product prices down the line. Of course, this is only mid-month data so the picture could change before the official adjustments for October are made,” the Automobile Association of South Africa said in the statement.

South Africa has been experiencing an increase in fuel and food prices which has been attributed to the increase in oil prices, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and fluctuations in the South African currency. Enditem