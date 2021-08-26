South Africa speeds up COVID-19 vaccinations

As soon as COVID-19 vaccination was opened to the 18-34 age group in South Africa, 31-year-old Finona Stoltz went to receive her jab.

“The whole process was orderly and convenient, you only need to present your ID,” the office worker said when recalling the vaccination she received on Monday.

South Africa has expanded nationwide COVID-19 vaccination to all adults from last Friday, earlier than scheduled, because of decreasing inoculation numbers. Over half a million South Africans enrolled on the day.

“Young people are turning out in impressive numbers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This fills me with great pride,” wrote President Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter.

The government is using some people who have been vaccinated as ambassadors to encourage others to do likewise.

Khaya Ndaki, former journalist and community health activist from Johannesburg, joined a video briefing held by the Department of Health last Friday. She spoke about how she was skeptical about vaccination until she contracted COVID-19.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit and was on oxygen support for six weeks.

Ndaki later got vaccinated and encouraged people to do the same and not go through the pain she went through.

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla recently called on those eligible for vaccination to get their jabs.

“Bring your parents and grandparents for vaccination,” he said. “We are busing people to vaccination centers and taking vaccines to workplaces.”

“We want people to get vaccinated to recover our economic and social life,” Phaahla said.

Deputy Minister of Health Sibongiseni Dhlomo said people should be vaccinated if they want to enjoy the coming Christmas festive season and Easter holidays with little or no restrictions.

“We have drive-through vaccination centers which take about 10 minutes. We have centers at the shopping malls. We will be administering the jab at the pension payout centers,” he said. “We have vaccination centres at taxi ranks and workplaces.”

South Africa has set a target of vaccinating at least 40 million people, or 70 percent of the total population of the 57 million. By Tuesday, the country had administered more than 11 million doses of vaccines, with over 5 million people having received two doses. Enditem