South Africa steps up fight against corruption syndicates

South Africa’s home affairs department on Tuesday said it was stepping up its fight against corruption syndicates involved in selling identity documents and passports of South Africans to foreigners.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said he was pleased with the crackdown on corrupt officials, foreigners and locals since the beginning of the year, adding that persistent efforts are paying off with a Pakistani mastermind and 29 others, including home affairs officials, having been arrested in Krugersdorp in March. “We are on the trail of those involved in these schemes and we are cracking down on our corrupt officials who support these nefarious acts,” he said.

The home affairs department said that last Friday, two Bangladeshi nationals were also arrested by law enforcement agencies when they attempted to leave the country through the OR Tambo International Airport using fake passports. They were remanded in custody for seven days after appearing before the Kempton Park Magistrate Court on Monday. Enditem