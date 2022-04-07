South Africa Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Analyses Report 2021: South Africa’s MNOs Can Expect Delayed Multi-Spectrum in Early 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “South Africa – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

South Africa’s MNOs can expect delayed multi-spectrum in early 2022

South Africa’s fixed telecom connections are gradually being migrated from copper to fibre. Telkom expects to complete the process by the end of 2024. As a result, the number of the company’s DSL broadband subscribers has fallen sharply in recent years.

Stimulated by demands made on broadband infrastructure during the pandemic, and on the need to improve digital services, the government in late 2021 began working on plans to roll out broadband services nationally by the end of 2023.

This would update existing plans by which national coverage were expected to have been reached in 2030. Part of the wider plan includes completing the switchover to digital broadcasting by March 2022, which will release sub-GHz spectrum for mobile broadband services.

In addition, national coverage will rely on improved access to mobile broadband. The much-delayed multi-spectrum auction is scheduled by mid-2022. The MNOs have managed to address rising data traffic demand by refarming existing spectrum concessions, though 5G services are still offered under a legacy principle using existing concessions in the 3.5GHz band.

Conscious that this is unsatisfactory on a number of levels, the regulator in November 2021 announced plans to issue provisional spectrum licences to MNOs under the new regulations introduced as a response to the pandemic. This will enable licensees to increase capacity and improve service quality. The provisional licences will be in effect until athe full auction is held.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile voice (VoLTE/Wi-Fi calling)

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Market analysis

Community access projects

Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA)

Internet Exchange Points (IXP)

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Digital economy

Fixed network operators

Telkom

Neotel

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

National fibre infrastructure

International submarine cables

Satellite

Next Generation Networks (NGN)

Municipal networks

Data centres

Smart infrastructure

Smart cities

Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Vodacom

MTN (MTN Network Solutions)

Cell C

Telkom (Heita, 8ta)

Virgin Mobile

Atlantic Internet Services

Business Connexion

Internet Solutions

Verizon Business

MWEB

Vox Telecom (DataPro)

Sentech

iBurst (WBS, Blue Label)

Liquid Telecom South Africa (Neotel, Tata)

Broadband InfraCo

Eskom

SEACOM

SITA

Sentech

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA)

FibreCo

eFive

WASACE

