South Africa Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Analyses Report 2021: South Africa’s MNOs Can Expect Delayed Multi-Spectrum in Early 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

South Africa’s MNOs can expect delayed multi-spectrum in early 2022
South Africa’s fixed telecom connections are gradually being migrated from copper to fibre. Telkom expects to complete the process by the end of 2024. As a result, the number of the company’s DSL broadband subscribers has fallen sharply in recent years.
Stimulated by demands made on broadband infrastructure during the pandemic, and on the need to improve digital services, the government in late 2021 began working on plans to roll out broadband services nationally by the end of 2023.
This would update existing plans by which national coverage were expected to have been reached in 2030. Part of the wider plan includes completing the switchover to digital broadcasting by March 2022, which will release sub-GHz spectrum for mobile broadband services.
In addition, national coverage will rely on improved access to mobile broadband. The much-delayed multi-spectrum auction is scheduled by mid-2022. The MNOs have managed to address rising data traffic demand by refarming existing spectrum concessions, though 5G services are still offered under a legacy principle using existing concessions in the 3.5GHz band.
Conscious that this is unsatisfactory on a number of levels, the regulator in November 2021 announced plans to issue provisional spectrum licences to MNOs under the new regulations introduced as a response to the pandemic. This will enable licensees to increase capacity and improve service quality. The provisional licences will be in effect until athe full auction is held.
Key Topics Covered:
Key Statistics
Regional Africa Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI vs GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile voice (VoLTE/Wi-Fi calling)
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis
- Community access projects
- Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA)
- Internet Exchange Points (IXP)
- Broadband statistics
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Digital economy
Fixed network operators
- Telkom
- Neotel
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- National fibre infrastructure
- International submarine cables
- Satellite
- Next Generation Networks (NGN)
- Municipal networks
Data centres
Smart infrastructure
- Smart cities
Appendix Historic data
Companies Mentioned
- Vodacom
- MTN (MTN Network Solutions)
- Cell C
- Telkom (Heita, 8ta)
- Virgin Mobile
- Atlantic Internet Services
- Business Connexion
- Internet Solutions
- Verizon Business
- MWEB
- Vox Telecom (DataPro)
- Sentech
- iBurst (WBS, Blue Label)
- Liquid Telecom South Africa (Neotel, Tata)
- Broadband InfraCo
- SEACOM
- Dark Fibre Africa (DFA)
- FibreCo
- eFive
- WASACE
