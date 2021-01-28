The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has said it will allow controlled use of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

“We will facilitate a controlled, compassionate, access program for Ivermectin,” said Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela while briefing the National Press Club.

“We cannot prove that there is risk or there is significant benefit, we have considered that. The framework will be communicated and will be revolving. We hope the controlled access will enable us that the product is used properly and limit the black market,” she said.

She pointed out that more clinical trials need to be done on Ivermectin since they have limited evidence of its effectiveness.

Sahpra will continue to review emerging information that becomes available on the product.

There have been calls by politicians, civil society, and some medical professions calling for the use of Ivermectin as they described the medicine as a “wonder drug” with immensely powerful antiviral and anti-inflammatory agents.