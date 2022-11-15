South Africa to focus on food, energy security at G20

South Africa expected that the upcoming G20 summit will help address food shortages, and climate change effects, the South African Presidency said in a weekly media briefing on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the G20 summit where he is scheduled to address sessions on food and energy security, the presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

“President Ramaphosa will call for substantial financial support for countries that are most affected by food shortages and the effects of climate change.

In this regard, South Africa will support that addressing food insecurity challenges must be a top G20 priority,” said Magwenya.

South Africa will advocate for practical cooperation in terms of the G20 voluntary collaboration on energy access with a continuous focus on sub-Saharan Africa, Magwenya added.

The 17th G20 Summit will be held in Bali, Indonesia from Nov. 15 to 16. Enditem