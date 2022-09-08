South Africa to host national park week to promote natural heritage

South Africa will host a national park week on Sept. 12-18 when citizens can visit the country’s national parks for free, South African National Parks (SANParks) said Wednesday.

SANParks said the free access to the parks aims to encourage citizens to know their parks and enjoy their natural heritage, particularly communities living near them.

“We want people to be able to connect to nature and appreciate their natural heritage, hence the decision to restrict it to weekdays and to have quotas at every gate,” said Kruger National Park spokesperson Isaac Phaahla. “The free access week takes place during September, which is both Tourism and Heritage month, therefore it makes sense for us to have national park week during this period, especially for our neighboring communities.”

Phaahla said citizens need to produce their South African identity cards to gain free access to the parks, and that private safari vehicle operators, tourists who come to the park on tour buses, and overnight visitors do not have free access to the national parks.

“In celebration of the national parks week, Kruger National Park also has planned activities lined up to highlight interpretation for some of the cultural heritage products available for tourists. These activities will also allow us an opportunity to strengthen relations with the key stakeholders from around the park who are linked to those cultural heritage sites,” he said. Enditem