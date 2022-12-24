South Africa to introduce additional COVID-19 vaccine booster

The South African government said on Wednesday that an additional COVID-19 vaccine booster will be introduced to protect older persons and those who are immunocompromised and at high risks of severe COVID-19 complications.

The country has been administering three doses to those aged between 18 and 49, and four doses to those of 50 years and older, the Department of Health said, noting that the next booster, meaning the fourth and fifth shots to the above groups respectively, will be a voluntary dose and not part of a wide community campaign.

Foster Mohale, the department’s spokesperson, said the booster will be given at an interval of a minimum of six months. Enditem