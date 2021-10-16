South Africa to vaccinate age group of 12-17 years

South Africa is to vaccinate youth between the ages of 12 and 17 from next week, announced the health minister on Friday.

“Today I am happy to announce that we have reached a stage where we are ready to open up vaccination for children between 12-17 years of age,and the majority of this cohort are in the secondary or high school level,” said Minister of Health Joe Phaahla while briefing the media about the COVID-19 cases.

“This service will start on the 20th of October to allow the necessary preparations on the EVDS (electronic vaccination data system) registration system and also other logistical preparations,” he added.

Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) has advised that a single dose of the Pfizer jab should be administered for now, as concerns over rare myocarditis, heart muscle inflammation, which was reported across the globe after a second dose.

Phaahla said the country’s new COVID 19 infections in the last seven days have declined by 28 percent while hospitalization reduced by 3.5 percent.

“The positivity rate has been a seven day average of 2.7 percent which is the right direction. We emphasize seven days averages because it’s more reliable than looking at the daily fluctuations. Reported deaths are also down by 16 percent, which is good although we would prefer zero death,” he said.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday night that in the latest 24-hour period, 942 new cases were reported, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,914,827.

19.8 million people have been vaccinated across the country. From that figure, 10.5 million were fully vaccinated. Enditem