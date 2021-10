South Africa Tops Medals Table At 14th African Swimming And Open Water Championships

The Republic of South Africa Topped the Medals Table at the 14th African Swimming And Open Water Championships with 54 gold, 36 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Host nation, Ghana took only 2 medals; a silver and bronze.

South Africa 54golds, 36 silvers, 18bronzes – 108

Egypt 29golds, 43 silvers, 29 bronzes – 101

Morocco 1 gold, 2 silvers, 10 bronzes – 13

Algeria 2golds, 2 silvers, 7 bronzes – 11

Tunisia 4 golds, 2 silvers, 1 bronze – 7

Angola 0 gold, 0 silver, 6 bronzes – 6

Senegal 1 gold, 0 silver, 4 bronzes – 5

Namibia 0 gold, 0 silver, 4 bronzes – 4

Mozambique 0 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronzes – 4

Cape Verde 0 gold, 0 silver, 3 bronzes – 3

Ghana 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze – 2

Mauritius 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze – 1

Uganda 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze – 1

Kenya 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze – 1