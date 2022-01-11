South Africa Travel and Tourism Travel Agencies, Tour Operators and Related Services Market Report 2021 Featuring And Beyond, Tourvest, Rennies Travel, Flight Centre, & Travelstart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Travel and Tourism: Travel Agencies, Tour Operators and Related Services in South Africa 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report focuses on travel agencies, tour operators and related services in the South African travel and tourism industry. It includes information on the state of the tourism industry and how this has affected travel agencies and tour operators, trends and other influencing factors.
There are profiles of 49 companies, from well-known players such as Tourvest, Rennies Travel and Flight Centre to online operators such as Travelstart and tour operators such as And Beyond.
The travel agency and tour operator industry, which was disrupted in recent years by technology, faced unprecedented disruption as lockdowns and travel bans effectively stopped them for operating for much of 2020 and 2021. Travel agents and tour operators’ businesses dwindled to almost nothing, some closed and many jobs in the industry were lost.
Trends
The biggest travel trend over the past decade is the shift to online booking. Industry sources said that companies that provide good advice and information on health and security measures and flexible payment and booking options will have a competitive advantage. Due to lockdown restrictions, the emphasis is on local travel and travel to neighbouring countries. Some people are increasingly concerned about responsible travel and monitor their own footprint as they travel.
Technology and Innovation
Technology is driving improved efficiencies and service levels, but is also leading to more choice for consumers. Traditional travel agents are increasingly being disintermediated by online travel agents and aggregators. It is now commonplace for travellers to book their own flights and accommodation online. Digital platforms also enable individuals to offer their homes as tourist accommodation to consumers directly.
Virtual reality provides travellers with guided tours and a preview of what they can expect at their destination. Personalised marketing, which uses client data to personalise advertising and promotion, is being implemented by online travel agencies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.2. Corporate Actions
4.3. Regulations and Government Policies
4.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.5. Africa
4.6. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. COVID-19
5.2. Political Conditions
5.3. Economic Environment
5.4. Societal Trends
5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.6. Safety and Security
5.7. Government Initiatives
5.8. Rising Operating Costs
5.9. Environmental Concerns
5.10. Cyclicality
5.11. Labour
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Company Profiles
- Abercrombie and Kent Safaris (Pty) Ltd
- African Eagle Cape Town Day Tours (Pty) Ltd
- African Eagle of Southern African Territories (Pty) Ltd
- African Impact Safari Operator CC
- Akilanga (Pty) Ltd
- And Beyond South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Austria Connection CC
- Beachcomber Marketing (Pty) Ltd
- Booking South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Bushbreaks and More (Pty) Ltd
- Club Travel SA (Pty) Ltd
- Coega Development Corporation (Pty) Ltd
- Comair Retail Travel Services (Pty) Ltd
- Computravel CC
- Cullinan Holdings Ltd
- Egoli Tours (Pty) Ltd
- ERM Tours (Pty) Ltd
- Escape 4 Africa Travel CC
- Flame of Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Flight Centre Travel Group (Pty) Ltd
- Flightsite (Pty) Ltd
- Flyinsafarico (Pty) Ltd
- Giltedge Travel (Pty) Ltd
- Harvey World Travel Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- IGO Travel (Pty) Ltd
- ILIOS Travel (Pty) Ltd
- ITT Inspirations Travel and Tours (Pty) Ltd
- Ker and Downey Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Lebo’s Backpackers CC
- MoAfrika Tours (Pty) Ltd
- Mzanzi Bus Adventures (Pty) Ltd
- Nomad Adventure Tours and Holidays CC
- Overseas Visitors Club (Pty) Ltd
- Quadrel Travel Management (Pty) Ltd
- Rakoma Travel (Pty) Ltd
- Reed Park Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Rennies Travel (Pty) Ltd
- Rhino Africa Safaris (Pty) Ltd
- Safari Online CC
- Seeza Tourism SME Network NPC
- Siviwe Tours (Pty) Ltd
- Soul Traveller Tourism SA (Pty) Ltd
- Sure Travel (Pty) Ltd
- Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Trafalgar Tours (Pty) Ltd
- Travel Vision (Pty) Ltd
- Travelingcheapskates (Pty) Ltd
- Travelstart Online Travel Operations (Pty) Ltd
- XL Travel (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vtjwg8
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900