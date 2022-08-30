South Africa unveils latest data on HIV epidemic

South Africa’s health minister Joe Phaahla said here on Monday that the country has an HIV epidemic with more than 8 million people, and certain segments of the population are disproportionately affected by HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The national HIV prevalence is estimated at 53 percent among female sex workers, 25.7 percent among men who have sex with men, 21 percent among People who inject drugs (PWID),” he said at a Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) congress in Johannesburg.

Phaahla said that the government was working to ensure no one was left out of treatment.” We have prioritized the expansion of our package of combination prevention tools to include recent evidence-based long-acting HIV prevention technologies,” he said. In transgender populations, HIV positivity is as high as 49 percent, according to programmatic data.

Besides, It was stated by Phaahla that the number of people living with tuberculosis (TB) who are untreated remains high, at approximately 150,000, and we commit to implementing TB Recovery Plan to scale up new TB screening and testing strategies. Enditem