South Africa voices concern over situation in Guinea

South Africa on Monday expressed concern over the political and security instability in Guinea.

“The South African government notes with great concern the ongoing political and security situation in the Republic of Guinea following the apparent coup d’etat that took place on Sept. 5, 2021,” said Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

“We call for the immediate release of Prof. Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea unharmed and the African Union to actively intervene to ensure a speedy return to stability,” he said.

Monyela said they are calling on all political actors and civil society to engage in a dialogue to resolve the political challenges facing the country. Enditem