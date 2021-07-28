South Africa Wall Putty Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “South Africa Wall Putty Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The South Africa white cement-based wall putty market reached a volume of 8,388 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Wall putty is a white cement-based polymer modified material which is used as a finish coat to cover unevenness and pinholes in plastered surfaces. It is treated as a base coat for painting. It is highly durable, water resistant, eco-friendly in nature and exhibits good binding properties. In addition to this, it protects the paint from dampness, peeling off and flaking.

Owing to its properties, white cement is increasingly being used as a substitute for gypsum plaster in South Africa and is being preferred by the construction companies, thereby driving the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the South Africa white cement-based wall putty market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of South Africa white cement-based wall putty market based on type?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the South Africa white cement-based wall putty market?

What is the breakup of South Africa white cement-based wall putty market based on sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the South Africa white cement-based wall putty market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the South Africa white cement-based wall putty market?

What is the structure of the South Africa white cement-based wall putty market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the South Africa white cement-based wall putty market?

Report Scope

Market Breakup by Type:

Fine Finish

Coarse Finish

Amongst these, fine finish represents the biggest segment, accounting for the largest market share.

Market Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Residential sector currently accounts for the largest share in the South Africa white cement-based wall putty market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of South Africa white cement-based wall putty market.

