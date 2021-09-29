South Africa working to boost investor confidence – Pinky Kekana

South Africa is working to boost investor confidence, increase investment and reignite economic growth and competitiveness, said Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana at the Nation Brand Forum on Tuesday.

“South Africa is defining itself as an investment-friendly environment as is evident in the increased engagement with global investors,” she said.

Kekana pointed out that the country got 770 billion rand (about 51 billion U.S. dollars) in investment pledges which showed that the country is an alluring investment destination.

Kekana invited all stakeholders to join the government to rebuild the economy.

Sithembile Ntombela, acting CEO of Brand South Africa, the country’s official marketing company which organized the forum, said the forum is meant to engage in a candid manner and come up with solutions to take the country forward.

She invited government, business, and civil society to join hands and rebuild South Africa. Enditem