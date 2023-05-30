South African actress, singer and entrepreneur, Nandi Madida joins as new host of Apple Music 1’s Africa Now Radio

Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida debuts this Friday 2 June at 2p Lagos/London / 3p Johannesburg/Paris / 6a LA / 9am NYC on Apple Music 1.

South African actress and singer Nandi Madida, joins Apple Music as she takes the reigns over as the new host of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1, beginning Friday, 2 June.

In its fourth season, Africa Now Radio, Apple Music’s first global African music radio show, has featured exclusive interviews with Africa’s biggest stars including Davido, Stonebwoy, Diamond Platnumz, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Nasty C, Rema, Ayra Starr, Asake, Omah Lay and so many more of the boldest and brightest musical and production talent on the continent. Africa Now Radio has featured over 130 cover stars, debuted over 650 new releases, and introduced Apple Music subscribers worldwide to over 130 of Africa’s hottest new artists, from Gyakie to CKay to Lloyiso to Uncle Waffles and Pabi Cooper. Based on Apple Music’s Africa Now playlist, Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida will continue to showcase the latest African sounds, be it Amapiano, Afrobeats, highlife, Alte, house, hip-hop, bongo flava, or kuduro.

“What a time to be alive on this beautiful continent,” Nandi tells Apple Music. “I am just, if anything, grateful to witness Africa getting the long overdue credit. We are not only the cradle of humankind but also the cradle of music, and I’m excited to celebrate Pan-Africanism with Apple Music 1’s global audience and see the trajectory of African artists! I am a cheerleader of that movement and will ensure that I support it in any way that I can, and to shine a light on it!”

“Apple Music has always been at the forefront of supporting African emerging artists, so it is not necessarily doing anything different, but it is ensuring that we continue that narrative and continue to give the recognition that these rising African artists deserve. That’s why I proudly join the Africa Now Radio team, because if anything, they believe in the continent so much and have been doing it before it was popular,” Nandi says.

Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida airs weekly on Fridays, beginning June 2 at 2p Lagos/London / 3p Johannesburg/Paris / 6a LA / 9a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

More about Nandi Madida

South African-born actress, singer and entrepreneur, Nandi Madida, has become an international sensation, known for her infectious and uplifting personality, her steadfast professionalism and her irrefutable beauty, inside and out. After starring in Disney+’s critically acclaimed Black Is King, a visual album and film experience written and directed by pop icon Beyoncé, Nandi was handpicked to play Nala. On the music front, this South African Music Award Winner’s latest single “Organic” champions self-belief and self-worth under a new deal with Sony Music Africa. Her love for presenting, which began at the tender age of 15, where she landed her first presenting gig on the biggest South African network, progressed to Afropunk’s Main Stage in Brooklyn and now, as the host of Apple Music 1’s flagship show. In May 2023, Nandi took over as new host of Africa Now Radio on global radio Apple Music 1.

About Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida

New forms of African popular music fuse traditional and contemporary sensibilities, morphing into hybridized sonic fragments that connect Joburg to Nairobi via Lagos and Accra. On this Apple Music show, South African actress, singer and Entrepreneur, Nandi Madida presents the latest African sounds in their lush entirety, be it Amapiano, Afrobeats, highlife, alté, house, hip-hop, Afrobongo, or kuduro. Expect only the latest and greatest sounds from across the continent, and update your library by adding anything that vibrates in lockstep with your beat.

