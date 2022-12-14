South African airports ready to receive high number of passengers

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said Tuesday that the country’s airports are ready to handle large numbers of passengers that will pass through its airports during the festive season.

ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu said they had been planning for the festive period in the past months and are ready to efficiently process visitors and those passing through.

“Integrated peak season plan will ensure that the airports are adequately resourced, positioned and capacitated to handle the huge volumes of passengers.

The plan involves various stakeholders and various state entities that have contributed an operational deployment for the peak season,” Mpofu said.

The ACSA expects arrivals and departures to be busy at the country’s key airports from Dec. 15 to Jan. 6, according to Mpofu. Enditem