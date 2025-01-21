South African Airways Relaunches Daily Flights Between Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam

South African Airways (SAA) has announced the relaunch of its daily flights between Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam, a move that will strengthen the connection between South Africa and Tanzania, two of Africa’s most influential economies.

The new service is set to provide vital links between the two countries, offering opportunities for enhanced trade, investment, and development.

SAA’s interim CEO, Professor John Lamola, emphasized the significance of the flight, describing it as more than just an air link but a bridge between industries, communities, and resources. “It brings together industries, communities, and resources, enabling us to unlock greater prosperity, foster collaboration, and generate new opportunities for trade, investment, and development,” Lamola said.

Dar es Salaam, East Africa’s largest city by population, serves as a major economic and logistical hub for the region, as well as a gateway to Tanzania’s popular tourist destinations. South Africa is one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment in Tanzania, with strong trade ties in sectors like agriculture, precious metals, chemicals, and machinery.

The relaunch of the Johannesburg-Dar es Salaam flight is part of SAA’s broader strategy to expand its presence across Africa. Lamola pointed out that regional connections are essential for the airline’s growth and for the broader economic growth of South Africa. “SAA’s regional network has emerged as a top performer, contributing significantly to the revenue of the SAA Group,” he added.

Flight details include daily departures from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport at 10 pm (SAST), arriving in Dar es Salaam’s Julius Nyerere International Airport at 2:30 am (EAT). The return flights from Dar es Salaam to Johannesburg will depart at 5:10 am (EAT), arriving in Johannesburg at 7:55 am (SAST). The time difference between the two cities is one hour, with Dar es Salaam ahead.

This new route is a part of SAA’s efforts to bolster its regional network, which also includes expanded services to other African cities such as Harare, Lusaka, Lagos, Accra, Kinshasa, and Lubumbashi. In addition, SAA has increased its flights to Perth, Australia, enhancing its intercontinental reach.

With the relaunch of this route, SAA is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing economic ties between South Africa and Tanzania, fostering greater collaboration and contributing to regional prosperity.