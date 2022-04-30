South African Arrested For Shooting Black Woman He Mistook For Hippopotamus

Paul Hendrik van Zyl, 77-year-old white South African has been arrested by the police for allegedly shooting a black woman he mistook for a hippopotamus.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mr van Zyl, said she was arrested on Tuesday after firing the shots in the direction of the woman who was fishing with her partner in a river in Lephalale town, northern Limpopo province.

Paul Hendrik van Zyl is currently faces attempted murder charges.

“The arrested suspect alleged that he was shooting at the animals (hippopotamus). Thirty-eight-year-old Ramokone Linah sustained gunshot wounds on her arm, while her partner “managed to hide”, police said.

Meanwhile, Hendrik was granted a 1,000 rand ($62) bail and the case has been adjourned to May 18 whilst further investigations continue.