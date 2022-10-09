South African Association of Freight Forwarders voices concern over Transnet strike

As the strike by Transnet employees continues, the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) on Saturday voiced concern that this would damage the economy, calling for an end to the strike.

Workers employed by the state entity Transnet embarked on a strike this week over salary disagreements.

SAAFF said their research has shown that logistics delays to the supply chain cost the economy between 5.9 million U.S. dollars and 59 million U.S. dollars per day.

“According to the latest South African Revenue Service merchandise statistics, 20.18 bln U.S. dollars worth of goods were traded (imports and exports) by the country in August. If we consider that 70 percent of merchandise is processed via the ocean modality, the current inactivity blocks more than (R8-billion) 471 million U.S. dollars worth of goods each day! Combined with the ripple effect, the impact is more than the country can absorb, given the current economic climate.

Our estimates are conservative at best and losses will likely run more into the billions per day,” said SAAFF CEO Juanita Maree.

She urged the government and trade unions to reach an agreement over salary agreements to reduce further damage to the economy.

Maree said the effects of the ports strike could be worse than the energy crises for the economy if it continues. “International trade remains an essential driver of economic growth and development, and job creation. Facilitating trade must take place on shared infrastructure via shared responsibilities from all parties. Any failure to facilitate trade has dire consequences for each and every South African. Against the backdrop of low growth, high unemployment, and rising living costs, we are doing an injustice to ordinary South Africans by leaving this catastrophic situation unattended.”

Maree believed a one-day loss in port activity results in operationally a minimum of 10 days of recovery and this would also result in a loss in foreign currency revenue when the country is facing low economic growth. Given that neighboring countries like Zimbabwe and Botswana use South African ports to receive their imports, the strike would affect the neighboring countries. Enditem