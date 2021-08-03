South African bank deploys more automated teller machines after unrest

South Africa’s First National Bank (FNB) is deploying automated teller machines (ATM) in areas where infrastructure was recently damaged during unrest to enable people to get government grants.

The FNB said they are deploying mobile ATMs in Vosloorus, Sebokeng, Diepkloof and Orange Farm in Gauteng and Dalton and Harding in KwaZulu-Natal provinces to help the businesses and individuals affected by unrest receive relief measures following the government’s announcement of assistance to recover.

“Our immediate plans have focused on mobile ATMs to help communities and South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant recipients with cash needs, and we are simultaneously working to deploy mobile branches in a matter of days,” said FNB CEO Lee-Anne van Zyl. “In line with the earlier industry commitment announced by the Banking Association of South Africa, we’re also working with other banks to ensure that customers can use any bank’s ATMs without incurring Saswitch fees.”

She said they have put other 10 mobile branches on standby to be placed in other affected areas where there is a need.

“As a corporate citizen, we have overcome historical challenges and crises working in partnership with stakeholders across our society. At this juncture, we also realize that the unrest affected other essential community infrastructure beyond our own. Therefore, we are working with NGOs and community leaders on the ground to identify areas where we can lend our support to restore essential services likes clinics for instance, which offer invaluable services to communities,” Van Zyl added. Enditem