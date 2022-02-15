South African Bottled Water Industry Landscape Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “South African Bottled Water Industry Landscape Report 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research and carefully uncovers the South African Bottled Water market, based on the latest intelligence and research.

This Industry Landscape Report provides a holistic perspective of the Bottled Water market, including the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the potential future impact it will continue to have on the market. In particular, it provides detailed insights into the entire value chain – from manufacturing to retailing, as well as a pricing analysis.

The flow of the global and local Bottled Water markets is being increasingly influenced by capricious consumer demands, particularly in terms of seeking health benefits and sustainability from the beverages they consume, including Bottled Water. This has forced global and local market players to rethink and revolutionise, resulting in the introduction of a range of new and innovative products, to meet the growing wellness demands of global and South African consumers.

In South Africa, the local Bottled Water market experienced a significant contraction of approximately 6.0%, in terms of retail value RSP, between 2019 and 2020. However, the local market is forecast to recover and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.1% between 2021 and 2025. This predicted growth is largely due to an increased demand for healthier beverages, as well as the launch of health-focused, innovative Bottled Water products.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Global Industry Snapshot

South African Industry Snapshot

South African Industry Drivers and Challenges

1. GLOBAL BOTTLED WATER INDUSTRY

1.1 Global Industry Overview

1.2 Global Market Environment

1.3 Global Key Markets: Regional Overview

1.4 Global Industry Trade: Imports of Water Without Sugar

1.5 Global Industry Trade: Exports of Water Without Sugar

1.6 Global Industry Trade: Imports of Water With Sugar

1.7 Global Industry Trade: Exports of Water With Sugar

1.8 Global Industry Trends

1.9 Global Industry Innovation and Technology

1.10 Global Industry Drivers

1.11 Global Industry Challenges

2. SOUTH AFRICAN BOTTLED WATER INDUSTRY

2.1 South African Industry Overview

2.2 South African Industry Overview: South African National Bottled Water Association

2.3 South African Industry Trade: Imports and Exports of Water Without Sugar

2.4 South African Industry Trade: Imports and Exports of Water With Sugar

2.5 South African Industry Market: South African Bottled Water Market Definitions

2.6 South African Industry Market: South African Bottled Water Distribution Channel Definitions

2.7 South African Industry Market Size: Bottled Water Market (2015-2020)

2.8 South African Industry Market Size: Bottled Water Market (2015-2020: By Category)

2.9 South African Industry Market Size: Still Bottled Water Market (2015-2020: By Sub-Category)

2.10 South African Industry Market Size: Carbonated Bottled Water Market (2015-2020: By Sub-Category)

2.11 South African Industry Market Size Forecast: Bottled Water Market (2021-2025)

2.12 South African Industry Market Volumes: Bottled Water Market (2015-2025*)

2.13 South African Industry Market Distribution: Bottled Water Market

2.14 South African Industry Trends

2.15 South African Industry Innovation and Technology

2.16 South African Industry Drivers

2.17 South African Industry Challenges

3. SOUTH AFRICAN BOTTLED WATER MANUFACTURER & DISTRIBUTOR OVERVIEW

3.1 aQuelle (Ekhamanzi Springs): Overview

3.2 aQuelle (Ekhamanzi Springs): Bottled Water Brands/Products

3.3 Bene: Overview & Bottled Water Brands/Products

3.4 Cape Aqua: Overview & Bottled Water Brands/Products

3.5 Chill Beverages International: Overview

3.6 Chill Beverages International: Bottled Water Brands/Products

3.7 Clover SA: Overview

3.8 Clover SA: Bottled Water Brands/Products

3.9 Coca-Cola Company: Overview

3.10 Coca-Cola Company: Bottled Water Brands/Products

3.11 DGB (Pty) Ltd: Overview & Bottled Water Brands/Products

3.12 Pioneer Foods: Overview

3.13 Pioneer Foods: Bottled Water Brands/Products

3.14 Stafford Bros & Draeger (Pty) Ltd: Overview & Bottled Water Brands/Products

3.15 The Beverage Company: Overview & Bottled Water Brands/Products

3.16 Tsitsikamma Crystal Spring Water: Overview & Bottled Water Brands/Products

3.17 South African Bottled Water Manufacturers & Distributors: Other

4. SOUTH AFRICAN BOTTLED WATER RETAIL & PRICING ANALYSIS

4.1 SOUTH AFRICAN BOTTLED WATER RETAIL ANALYSIS

4.1.1 SOUTH AFRICAN BOTTLED WATER SUPERMARKETS OVERVIEW

4.1.2 SOUTH AFRICAN BOTTLED WATER CONVENIENCE STORES ANALYSIS

4.2 SOUTH AFRICAN BOTTLED WATER PRICING ANALYSIS

4.2.1 South African Still Bottled Water Pricing Analysis

4.2.2 South African Carbonated Bottled Water Pricing Analysis

4.2.3 South African Flavoured and Functional Bottled Water Pricing Analysis

Companies Mentioned

aQuelle (Ekhamanzi Springs)

Bene

Cape Aqua

Chill Beverages International

Clover SA

Coca-Cola Company

DGB (Pty) LTD

Pioneer Foods

Stafford Bros & Draeger (Pty) Ltd

The Beverage Company

Tsitsikamma Crystal Spring Water

aqua.v

Aqua Air Africa

AquaBella

Aquazania

Big Brands

Cape Kingdom Nutraceuticals

Designer Water

Henties Juices Cape CC

Just Water

La Vie De Luc

Mountain Falls

Thirsti

Twizza

Verve Water

Checkers

Food Lover’s Market

Massmart

Pick n Pay

Shoprite

SPAR

Woolworths

Bonjour & La Boutique (Total)

BP Express & Pick n Pay Express (BP)

FreshStop (Caltex)

QuickShop & Woolworths Foodstop (Engen)

Sasol Delight (Sasol)

Shell Select & SPAR Express (Shell)

Eish2O

H2O International

Perfect Water

RO Water SA

RO3 Oasis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l90uhz

