South African Carbonated Soft Drinks Industry Landscape Report 2022: Will Innovation Bring the Fizz Back to South Africa’s Carbonated Soft Drinks Industry? – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global and local Carbonated Soft Drinks market has been getting some of its fizz back in 2021, following a relatively flat period, resulting from the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. For example, The Coca-Cola Company recorded a 9% decline in global sales, for the 2020 calendar year. In an attempt to stimulate consumption volume, global and local players have been introducing a range of refreshingly new and innovative products, with the hope that it resonates with capricious consumer tastes and demands.

In terms of the South African market, the local Carbonated Soft Drinks industry achieved marginal growth of 0.7% year-on-year, between 2019 and 2020, and is expected to grow at a 1.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2025. In addition to strong retail promotions, the predicted market growth is being driven by the launch of innovative Carbonated Soft Drink products and concepts.

The report provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research and carefully uncovers the South African Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) market, based on the latest intelligence and research. This Industry Landscape Report provides a holistic perspective of the Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) market, including the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the potential future impact it will continue to have on the market. In particular, it provides detailed insights into the entire value chain – from manufacturing to retailing, as well as a pricing analysis.

Furthermore, the report provides an overview and insights into the latest global and South African market trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Carbonated Soft Drinks market environment and its future.

The South African Carbonated Soft Drinks Industry Landscape Report 2021 provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:

For the Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Industry Section

What are the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, and regional overview) of the Global Carbonated Soft Drinks industry?

What are the Global Carbonated Soft Drinks industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Carbonated Soft Drinks Industry Section

What are the current market dynamics (market size, market value, market volumes): 2015-2020 Actual, 2021-2025 Forecasts (including the impact of COVID-19)?

What are the South African Carbonated Soft Drinks industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges?

For the South African Carbonated Soft Drinks Manufacturer & Distributor Section

Who are the key manufacturers and distributors in the South African Carbonated Soft Drinks industry?

Which popular Carbonated Soft Drinks brands and products do the respective companies manufacture/distribute?

For the South African Carbonated Soft Drinks Retail and Pricing Analysis Section

Who are the key retail players (retail outlets and convenience stores) in the South African Carbonated Soft Drinks industry?

What are the prices of popular Carbonated Soft Drinks brands across South African retail outlets?

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Global Industry Snapshot

South African Industry Snapshot

South African Industry Drivers and Challenges

1. GLOBAL CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS INDUSTRY

2. SOUTH AFRICAN CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS INDUSTRY

3. SOUTH AFRICAN CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS MANUFACTURER & DISTRIBUTOR OVERVIEW

4. SOUTH AFRICAN CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS RETAIL & PRICING ANALYSIS

Companies Mentioned

Chill Beverages

Coca-Cola Company

Fever-Tree

Kingsley Beverages

Pioneer Foods

Pura Beverage Company

MoFaya Beverage Company

The Beverage Company

Tiger Brands

Twizza

Soda King

Barker and Quin

Double Dutch

Fayrouz

Sanpellegrino

SkyRule Drinks

Toni Glass Collection

Checkers

Food Lover’s Market

Massmart

Pick n Pay

The Shoprite Group

SPAR

Woolworths

Bonjour and La Boutique (Total)

BP Express and Pick n Pay Express (BP)

FreshStop (Caltex)

QuickShop and Woolworths Foodstop (Engen)

Sasol Delight (Sasol)

Shell Select and SPAR Express (Shell)

