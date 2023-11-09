South African CEOs upbeat on earnings growth

Most South African chief executive officers (CEO) believe the country’s economy will grow by one percent this year, and they will grow their earnings despite uncertainties, according to the KPMG 2023 CEO Outlook Survey released in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Some 96 percent of South African CEOs predict that their earnings will increase over the next three years while 20 percent of them predict earnings to grow by between zero percent and 2.5 percent, said KPMG, which interviewed 60 CEOs mostly from South Africa and six other countries within the Southern Africa region to gather their opinions on local and global issues.

“Emerging market economies are, however, also severely impacted by world events. As global capital remains risk-averse, smaller currencies and stock markets suffer, and the potential for foreign investment diminishes. Organic growth is being prioritized over deal-making as CEOs focus on keeping the number of uncontrolled variables to a minimum,” said Ignatius Sehoole, CEO of KPMG in Southern Africa.

He noted that the Southern Africa region is endowed with significant long-term potential, with a growing human capital advantage, and access to abundant mineral resources, and the CEOs are optimistic for future growth.

The report also showed that the CEOs interviewed are embracing environmental, social, and corporate governance and are worried about cybersecurity.