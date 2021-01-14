Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2019 shows vintage cars running in the streets in Havana, capital of Cuba. More than 200 vintage cars took to the streets of Havana Saturday for a contest. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez)
Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2019 shows vintage cars running in the streets in Havana, capital of Cuba. More than 200 vintage cars took to the streets of Havana Saturday for a contest. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez)

The South African Communist Party (SACP) on Wednesday condemned the United States “in the strongest terms possible” for classifying Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Washington’s action is a smokescreen to tighten its unilateral and arbitrary blockade of Cuba, SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said, adding the move is also a repeated and severe violation of international law, which has been overwhelmingly condemned by the United Nations and all peaceful people around the world.

The United States on Monday added Cuba to the list of “State Sponsor of Terrorism,” a move that might constrain the incoming Joe Biden administration’s efforts to reshape relations with the Caribbean island country.

The SACP also called on Biden to demonstrate, as soon as he takes office, his respect for the sovereignty of all independent countries “by rescinding all these and other decisions of imperialist aggression.” Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.