The South African Communist Party (SACP) on Wednesday condemned the United States “in the strongest terms possible” for classifying Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Washington’s action is a smokescreen to tighten its unilateral and arbitrary blockade of Cuba, SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said, adding the move is also a repeated and severe violation of international law, which has been overwhelmingly condemned by the United Nations and all peaceful people around the world.

The United States on Monday added Cuba to the list of “State Sponsor of Terrorism,” a move that might constrain the incoming Joe Biden administration’s efforts to reshape relations with the Caribbean island country.

The SACP also called on Biden to demonstrate, as soon as he takes office, his respect for the sovereignty of all independent countries “by rescinding all these and other decisions of imperialist aggression.” Enditem