Deputy President David Mabuza was unable to honor scheduled appearance in parliament due to “ill health,” it was announced on Wednesday.

Mabuza was scheduled to answer oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), or Upper House, on Thursday and in the National Assembly, or Lower House, on July 30.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and NOCP Chairperson Amos Masondo have received an apology from Mabuza for being unable to attend the question sessions in both Houses, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

The deputy president has undertaken to avail himself to appear before both Houses, on a mutually agreed date, upon his full recovery, according to Mothapo.

Mabuza’s exact health status hasn’t been disclosed.

There have been speculations that Mabuza might have been infected with COVID-19 as the coronavirus has taken its toll on a number of South African senior politicians in the past recent days.

These included Minister of Employment and Labor Thembelani Nxesi, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Mapisa-Nqakula.

Both Nxesi and Mantashe have been admitted to hospital, while Mapisa-Nqakula has recovered.

The COVID-19 pandemic has spread rapidly in South Africa since its outbreak in early March. As of Tuesday, South Africa recorded 381,798 confirmed cases and 5,368 related deaths, according to official figures. Enditem

