South African equities opened higher on Thursday, with the JSE FTSE All Share Index surpassing the 96,000 mark. Gains were broad-based, with twelve out of twenty sectors advancing.

Technology services, non-energy minerals, and process industries led the increase, signaling firmer investor sentiment despite persistent macroeconomic and political pressures. Losses in electronic technology, industrial services, and distribution services moderated gains but did not reverse the market’s upward trend.

The positive momentum was supported by improved Purchasing Managers’ Index data, which rose to 50.8 points, indicating expansion in business activity. Stocks could find continued support if rising company output and moderating input prices sustain this growth, alongside improved customer confidence and new orders.

However, sentiment faces headwinds as the Rand Merchant Bank and Bureau for Economic Research business confidence index declined to 40 in the second quarter, down from 45, though remaining above prior-year averages. The deterioration reflects heightened concerns over U.S. trade policy, domestic logistical issues, and coalition government uncertainty. While the South African Reserve Bank’s recent 25-basis-point interest rate cut provides monetary relief, structural constraints continue to dampen growth and investment prospects.

The agricultural sector offers a positive counterpoint, with first-quarter export volumes of grapes, maize, apples, and wine contributing to a 10% year-on-year trade increase. Investors are likely to monitor upcoming manufacturing and gold production data next week for further direction on the economy’s trajectory.