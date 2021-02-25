South African experts dispel fake news on COVID-19

South African Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande and other experts on Wednesday dispelled the COVID-19 related fake news including that the 5G causes COVID-19.

Nzimande made the remarks while speaking at a virtual seminar to dispel myths about vaccines and variants.

He said misinformation and propagating of fake news have affected the government’s quest to vaccinate people.

“Among these are the 5G myths that have led to cell phone towers being destroyed in some parts of our country. The public must be informed that the COVID-19 virus is purely biological and has no roots in any fourth industrial revolution technology like 5G,” said Nzimande.

He said while people are being killed by COVID-19, fake news make them doubt the usefulness of vaccines and other public health interventions.

Nzimande said the vaccines have been in use for over 200 years across the world and people should embrace them.

Gadisi Nthambeleni, scientific officer from the University of Cape Town, said there is a need to educate those who are “anti-vaccine” to accept it.

He said people in the country were vaccinated against tuberculosis, measles and other infections and should be aware of the benefits of vaccines.

“People have to be educated about the benefits of vaccines. The government should answer the questions which the people have about vaccines to educate them. Some believe in the myth that vaccines are here to depopulate the country. This vaccine is here to help and not destroy,” he said.

Over 10 experts addressed the seminar, sharing myths and truths about the COVID-19 and the variant.

A World Health Organization representative also addressed the conference. Enditem