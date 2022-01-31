South African Fast Food/QSR Industry Landscape Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “South African Fast Food/QSR Industry Landscape Report 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research and carefully uncovers the South African Fast Food/QSR market, based on the latest intelligence and research. This Industry Landscape Report provides a holistic perspective of the Fast Food/QSR market, including the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the potential future impact it will continue to have on the market.

In particular, it provides detailed insights into the entire value chain – from manufacturing to retailing, as well as a pricing analysis. Furthermore, the report provides an overview and insights into the latest global and South African market trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Fast Food market environment and its future.

The effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continue to have a significant impact on the global and South African Fast Food industry, particularly in terms of preferences for contactless Fast Food purchasing and delivery. This is resulting in the rapid proliferation of innovative contactless ordering and delivery services, to ensure that market players meet consumer demands for safe and convenient Fast Food, during the global pandemic.

Similarly to the global context, In South Africa, the spend on online food delivery has experienced significant growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, almost doubling in value between 2019 and 2020. In particular, according to the latest FNB data, the Uber app remains the most used delivery app, whilst Mr D Food recorded the largest increase in usage (140%) since the start of the lockdown.

Companies Mentioned

Eclectic Brands

Burger Perfect

Pizza Perfect

Famous Brands Limited

Debonairs Pizza

Fishaways

Mugg & Bean

Steers

Wimpy

Grand Parade Investments (GPI)

Burger King

MSA Holding Limited

McDonald’s

Spur Corporation

John Dory’s Fish, Grill & Sushi

Panarottis Pizza Pasta

RocoMamas

Spur Grill & Go

Spur Steak Ranches

The Franchise Co.

Blacksteer

Chesanyma

Chicken Stop

Mike’s Kitchen

Yami

Yami Pizza

Yummy Fish & Chips

Zebro’s

Yum! Brands

KFC

Pizza Hut

Afro’s Chicken Shop

Barcelos

Chicken Licken

Chicken Express

Galito’s

Hungry Lion

Mochachos

Nando’s

Popeyes

King Pie

Pie City

Roman’s Pizza

Andiccio24

Sausage Saloon

The Fish & Chip Co

Anat

Key Questions This Report Answers

The South African Fast Food/QSR Industry Landscape Report 2021 provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:

For the Global Vitamins Industry Section

What are the current market dynamics of the Global Fast Food industry?

What is the Fast Food industry market size in different geographic regions?

What are the Global Fast Food industry trends, innovations and technologies, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Vitamins Industry Section

What are the current market dynamics (market size, market value, market volumes): 2015-2020 Actual, 2021-2025 Forecasts (including the impact of COVID-19)?

What are the South African Fast Food industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges?

What are the latest South African Food trends in terms of food festivals, food markets, food trucks, and online ingredient delivery services?

For the South African Fast Food Competitor Analysis Section

Who are the key players in the South African Fast Food industry by category: Burgers, Chicken, Pizza, Pies, and Other?

How are each of the Fast Food competitors positioned in the market?

What is the latest marketing and advertising news (including social media) for each of the Fast Food competitors?

For the South African Fast Food Pricing Analysis Section

What are the prices and recent promotions of popular Fast Food brands by category: Burgers, Chicken, Pizza, Pies, and Other?

Who Is This Report for?

This report is for people who already are actively working on this market, representatives of producers, distributors, importers, exporters, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers:

Industry C Level Executives

Directors

Industry Strategists

Marketing Professionals

Market Research and Intelligence Managers

Business Development Professionals

Product Developers

Product Marketers and Strategists

Product Managers

Project Managers

Suppliers

Traders

Categories/Products Coverage

This report covers the following categories:

The Fast Food/QSR market is segmented into Limited Service Restaurants (Chained and Independent), Asian, Bakery, Burger, Chicken, Convenience Stores, Fish, Ice Cream, Latin American, Middle Eastern, Pizza, Other, Drive-Through, Eat-In, Home Delivery, Take-Away, Offline and Online.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GLOBAL FAST FOOD INDUSTRY

2. SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD INDUSTRY

3. SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD RETAIL ANALYSIS

4. SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD INDUSTRY COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

5. SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD PRICING ANALYSIS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggovnz

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900