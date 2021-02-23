South African former president Jacob Zuma’s long-awaited corruption trial has been set to commence on May 17 this year after numerous delays.

“Having read the papers filed in record and considered submissions for the state and accused, the court orders as follows, the matter is certified as trial ready. The matter is postponed to May 17 until June 20, 2021,” said Judge Nkosinathi Chili.

State prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that more than 200 witnesses were ready to give evidence during the trial.

The case is against Zuma and French arms company Thales. They would face corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges all connected to the purchasing of arm deals in 1999.

Zuma’s former financial adviser Schabir Shaik who was at the centre of the bribes was convicted and sentenced to a 15-year term for similar charges by the Durban High Court. Enditem