South African government calls on citizens to actively engage in voter registration exercise

The South African government on Friday called on the citizens to register to vote during the registration weekend so that they will be able to vote in the 2024 elections.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa will register people on Nov. 18-19 so that they are eligible to vote in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

“We appeal to the youth, especially those who are eligible to vote for the first time, to take the first step and register to vote. Voting puts the power in your hands and it is a way for every eligible citizen to use their voice to bring about change.

The youth vote is central to the success of a well-functioning democracy,” said Nomonde Mnukwa, acting director general of the Government Communication and Information System.

Mnukwa called on South Africans above 18 years of age to take their national identity documents and visit the registration centers across the country.

“Government is committed to ensuring a peaceful voter registration weekend and it has instructed the South African Police Service to act swiftly and decisively against those who will want to disrupt voter registrations,” he said.

The IEC said 23,296 registration stations will be open across the country.

South Africa will hold the presidential, parliamentary elections and local government elections in 2024.