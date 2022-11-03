South African government donates seized goods to flood victims

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) said Wednesday it has continued to donate seized goods to victims of floods in KwaZulu-Natal Province, with a total of 28,000 blankets having been delivered at 174 sites.

Some of the donated goods that had been seized since 2018 are not being destroyed as was the norm, but donated to flood victims, said Patrick Moeng, an executive of the syndicated tax and customs crime division at SARS.

SARS usually seizes goods at the ports of entry and during raids at some establishments for goods that are brought into the country illegally.

“Whilst the project is aimed at minimizing the material impact of the affected people, it is also intended to restore dignity to those who were left almost naked by the disaster,” Moeng said.

The SARS said they are continuing to donate tonnes of seized clothing, blankets and footwear to flood victims in the province, and will also donate to Eastern Cape and North West provinces which were also affected by floods.

In April, floods destroyed infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal Province, leaving over 400 dead and more than 8,500 houses destroyed. Enditem