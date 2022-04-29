South African government in mopping up exercise with victims receiving assistance

The South African government with various stakeholders has partially restored water, placed people in shelters and treated patients, said Minister of Health Joe Phaahla on Thursday while addressing the media about the floods.

“Government working in collaboration with other stakeholders executed its role in the provision of humanitarian relief and as such has established 98 shelters where over 8,400 people are housed in community halls, religious facilities, and other temporary structures within communities,” he said, adding that the majority of the people housed in shelters are women, children under ten years, older persons and people with disabilities.

Phaahla said the health care services keep operating in most of the affected areas.

“The cost estimate for the repairs is in the region of 185 million rand (11.54 million U.S. dollars). These assessments are subject to revisions. Health care services continue to be rendered to displaced communities that are currently sheltered in community halls. This also includes ensuring dispensing of chronic medication,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal was hard hit by floods recently. More than 400 people have been confirmed to have died and dozens missing. Enditem