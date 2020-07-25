The South African government on Saturday committed to use the District Development Model (DDM) to boost development in an integrated way with all levels of governments.

Deputy Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition Nomalungelo Gina made the remarks on Saturday, commenting on the virtual meeting she did with Namakwa district municipality where she is deployed.

She said the new model seeks to “revolutionize” government planning and address the systemic fragmented service delivery from three tiers of government including district, province and national government.

“At the heart of this district model is the new integrated district-based approach to address the pattern of operating in silos as three spheres of government. This model instructs us to adhere to efficiency, coherence and effectiveness in the implementation of government programs,” said Gina.

She said the government has identified 44 districts and eight metros countrywide that will be used to speed up service delivery and economic development, including job creation.

“We also want to find out the challenges that the district encounters and the opportunities that we can explore together for the maximum development of the district. The aim is to plan together, address challenges together and shape development together,” She said. Enditem

