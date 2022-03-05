South African government on alert after mass rock lobsters on shore due to red tide

South Africa’s environmental department on Wednesday said it has activated a contingency plan and issued a red alert after an estimate of 500-tonne rock lobsters had been spotted on the shore as of Tuesday because of a toxic algal bloom, or red tide.

The red tide has been spreading in the West Coast area, Western Cape Province, and all government role-players in the sector have been placed on standby under the contingency plan, which is led by the national Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and supported by the governments at municipal and provincial levels, national police and army, and local communities, the department said in a statement.

The authorities are assisting in rescuing live West Coast rock lobsters with clean-up operations, and recovered live lobsters will be rehabilitated and returned to the sea once the red tide threat has abated, it said.

There has been a build-up of large red tides in the region over the past few weeks, which extend 50 km to 60 km and cause marine mortality due to low oxygen conditions, read the statement.

The government predicted that further death could occur over the next few days with light westerly winds and warned the public not to collect and consume any decayed fish and shellfish washed ashore by the red tide as this could pose a serious health hazard. Enditem